Chicago families expected to spend more this year on back-to-school supplies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- August starts Thursday, which means it's prime time for back-to-school shopping.

Families in Chicago are expected to spend more this year on things like pencils, paper and laptops.

Matt Adams with Deloitte Consulting joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to discuss how much more families could spend.

Families in Chicago are spending more than those in other cities.

And artificial intelligence is playing a role in back-to-school shopping this year.

Deloitte's survey showed families in Chicago are spending 14% more than last year, about $747 per student. Last year, they spent $655 per student.

The national average is $586 per child.

Adams said families are spending more on technology in the Chicago area.