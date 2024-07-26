3 charged in West Pullman fire that killed Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men have been charged in the fire that killed Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt last year, Chicago police said Friday.

CPD said two of the men were identified as responsible for the arson in the 12000-block of South Wallace Street in the city's West Pullman neighborhood on April 4, 2023.

Pelt died from smoke inhalation while battling the blaze.

Martez Cristler, 22, of Hammond has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and other related charges.

He was arrested in Calumet Park Tuesday.

Nicholas Virgil, 37, of Riverdale faces the same charges as Cristler.

He was arrested in Riverdale Tuesday.

Anthony Moore, 47, of Blue Island was charged with wire fraud, insurance fraud and forgery in connection with the incident.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Chicago.

They're due in court Friday.

Pelt left behind two children.

