Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt remembered 1 year after death in line of duty

Badge added to memorial wall, brick dedicated at firefighter memorial park
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday marks one year since Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt died in the line of duty.
On Thursday morning, his family and Chicago firefighters added his badge to the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy to honor him.
"We mourn the loss of a son, a father, a colleague, a friend, a nurse, a cook, a loved one, a loss that is deeply felt by our entire firefighting family and the community we serve," CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.
There was also a brick dedication at the firefighter memorial park.
Pelt, an 18-year veteran, died from smoke inhalation while battling a house fire in West Pullman.