Chicago firefighters will gather for the second day in a row for the funeral of one of their own as they say goodbye to firefighter Jermaine Pelt.

Chicago Fire Department to say final goodbye at funeral for fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second day in a row, Chicago firefighters will gather Friday for the funeral of one of their own.

Jermaine Pelt's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at House of Hope on the South Side. There will be a visitation prior to the funeral at 10 a.m.

Firefighter Jermaine Pelt was an 18-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. His death dealt a crushing blow to his loving family and his longtime colleagues.

Pelt, 49 was not just a firefighter, but a registered nurse, paramedic and instructor at the fire academy.

'He loved to serve': Friends, family mourn fallen Chicago Fire Department Lt. Tchoryk at funeral

He was a father of two and the youngest of four brothers. He recently walked his daughter down the aisle to get married.

He died from smoke inhalation while battling a West Pullman house fire last week.

His visitation took place yesterday and so many that loved him showed up:

"He's my hero," John Pelt, Jermaine's father, said. "He'll always be my hero and that's a good memory to have."

RELATED: Chicago Fire Department mourning after 2 firefighters die in line of duty a day apart

I'm sorry," friend Tracy Johnson said. "It's hard because like I said, he was a really good person."

Inside the funeral home, Pelt's casket is draped in the city flag.

On Thursday, a funeral was held for fellow Chicago firefighter Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk, who also died last week.