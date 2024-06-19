Chicago fire today: Firefighters battling huge blaze on California Avenue on West Side: LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews have responded to another massive fire at a commercial property on the city's West Side, the second such fire in two days.

The fire and smoke, which could be seen on ABC7's west-facing Willis Tower camera, came from a property in the 2800-block of West Grand Avenue on the border of Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park.

Chicago fire crews are on the scene of another commercial fire on the city's West Side, this time in the 2800-block of North California Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the fire or its exact location were not immediately available. Through the thick black smoke, towering flames could be glimpsed.

There is a large CFD response in the area as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

Less than one day ago, a massive fire engulfed a pallet yard in West Town. While no injuries were reported, the blaze destroyed a nearly 50-year-old family business and continued smoldering and flaring up a day later. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

