Badge ceremony to honor fallen CFD firefighter killed in house fire near O'Hare 1 year ago

A Chicago Fire Department ceremony will honor Lieutenant Kevin Ward, who died after a house fire near O'Hare one year ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday marks one year since the death of Chicago Fire Lieutenant Kevin Ward

Family, friends and firefighters will gather to honor the life of fallen Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Kevin Ward.

Ward died one year ago Wednesday, weeks after he was injured battling a house fire not far from O'Hare on August 11.

He became trapped in the home's basement near Balmoral and Cumberland and was left critically injured.

RELATED: Family, friends of Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Kevin Ward gather for funeral

He was rushed to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, but sadly died in the hospital two-and-a-half weeks later.

Two other firefighters were also injured in that fire.

2023 was an incredibly difficult year for CFD. Ward was one of four firefighters killed in the line of duty.

The Chicago Fire Department and the Ward family will add his badge to the Memorial Wall at Quinn Fire Academy at 8 a.m.

There will also be a brick dedication later on at Firefighter Memorial Park near McCormick Place.