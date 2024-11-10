Chicago Fire Department truck loses tire, damages parked vehicle in Jefferson Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Fire Department truck lost a tire Saturday afternoon on the city's Northwest Side, and the tire hit two other vehicles.

Chicago police said the incident happened aroun 12:15 p.m. in yhe 5200 block of North Northwest Highway in Jefferson Park.

The CFD truck was driving on the street when one of its rear right tires shredded and flew off of the truck, police said.

The tire struck a parked hatchback vehicle that was on the street and then it also hit a moving vehicle, CPD said.

No one was injured in the crash and no citations were issued, police said.

Pat Cleary with CFD Firefighters Union Local 2 told ABC7 that the department has been dealing with equipment issues and they are frustrated with city leaders.

