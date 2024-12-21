18-year-old Palatine native drafted by Chicago Fire in 1st Round: 'Ready to take on this challenge'

Chicago Fire FC picked Palatine, Illinois native and former University of Wisconsin player Dean Boltz in the 1st Round of the MLS Draft 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Palatine native has been drafted to the Chicago Fire.

Dean Boltz, 18, was once in Palatine, playing for his club soccer team. Now, his talent is heading to the city to play at Soldier Field.

It was a dream come true and a full-circle moment.

"There's just something about playing for your hometown team," Dean said.

With the third pick in the 1st Round of the Major League Soccer draft, Dean is heading to the Chicago Fire.

"I'm prepared for this next step and ready to take on this challenge," Dean said.

Dean is trading in his days of watching from the stands to playing on the big stage. His parents say he was born for this.

"He and his sister started running around, kicking things in about 18 months," said Gregory Boltz, Dean's father.

"He's incredibly competitive," said Linda Boltz, Dean's mother. "You've got somebody that just takes the downs and then digs in a little harder."

Dean is walking in as one of the youngest guys to get drafted this year, but in his very short time as a freshman at the University of Wisconsin, the teen forward has put his talent on paper.

"He's played 15 games. He's got 10 goals. Yeah, four assists. So, that's 14 goal contributions. That's great statistics," said Neil Thompson, Dean's agent.

Dean signed a contract with Adidas, guaranteeing him a three-year contract with the Fire.

"Just being presented with this opportunity is going to push me even harder and just make me the best player that I can be," Dean said.

He says ready to make a splash and inspire the next soccer star to dream big.

"It's really important for kids just to keep having fun and keep doing the thing that they love and playing the sport that they love and not forgetting about that," Dean said.