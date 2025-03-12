West Rogers Park apartment fire that killed 6-year-old, critically injured mother accidental: CFD

A 6-year-old boy died and his mother was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side apartment fire that killed a 6-year-old boy and critically injured his mother last month was caused by unattended cooking, Chicago fire officials said Tuesday.

The cause has been deemed accidental, CFD said.

Milan Campbell was killed in the fire on Valentine's Day in the 2700-block of Granville Avenue in West Rogers Park.

The boy's mother was hospitalized in critical condition. Her condition Wednesday was not immediately clear.

Two firefighters were also taken to a hospital in good condition, after stairs on which they were standing collapsed, CFD said.

Firefighters said the fire started in the first-floor unit, where the mother and child lived.

The boy was badly burned, and his mother tried to rescue him, CFD said.

