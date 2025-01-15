Man killed, 2 injured in Ravenswood apartment fire, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 1:32PM
A man was found dead after a North Side apartment building caught fire on Wednesday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a North Side apartment building caught fire on Wednesday morning, police said.

The fire started at about 4:20 a.m. at an apartment building in the 1900-block of Ainslie in the Ravenswood neighborhood, police said.

A man in his 30s was found dead in one of the apartments, police said.

Two other people were taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Chicago police said there were two displacements.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

