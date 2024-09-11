WATCH LIVE

Chicago fire responds to reports of sick children at Richard J Daley Elementary Academy

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 3:16PM
Chopper 7 over reports of sick children at South Side elementary school: CFD
Parents waited for students outside of Richard J Daley Elementary Academy after reports of sick children.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents waited for students outside of Richard J. Daley Elementary Academy after reports of sick children on Wednesday.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson told ABC7 Chicago said they were at the South Side school after reports of children ingesting something and becoming sick.

Chopper 7 was over the school at 10 a.m. as first responders were outside the school.

Some parents and guardians were standing outside the campus waiting to hear an update.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check ABC7 Chicago for updates.

