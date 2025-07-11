West Side seniors say more needed from city to deal with flooding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seniors living on the West Side of Chicago are demanding answers for the constant flooding problem in the area.

Advocates say the flooding has caused significant distress and traumatic damage.

The Light Up Lawndale team said some of these infrastructure systems are decades old and the excessive rain recently is only exacerbating the amount of flooding seniors living here have seen, with very little resources to help.

Those like Sharmora Geiger said her 70-year-old mother, Mary, lives in this house. And the house was passed down by her grandmother.

It's flooded several times. Including just the other day with excessive rain.

Geiger said when their basement first flooded in 2023, the water was ankle high.

She said they received a small amount of funding from FEMA two years ago but that barely covered the demolition. She said while the city's infrastructure needs to be completely replaced, they also need to lend a hand.

"It was debris, feces, filthy water mixed in amongst our stuff, just sitting in water," Geiger said. "Just some type of resources. Honestly, I feel like we've kind of been left to dry a little bit."

Light Up Lawndale says they would like to make sure that funds are being spent on homes in low and moderate income neighborhoods for seniors who have been flooded out and still dealing with repairs from 2023. They also want the new technology of checkpoints installed to control the potential of flooding.