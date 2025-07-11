Chicago weather: Potential for more severe storms Friday: LIVE RADAR

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More severe weather is in the forecast for Friday after a round of storms moved through on Thursday.

Pockets of rain and storms continued to linger in the area Friday morning.

The storms have caused problems on the CTA Yellow Line, with service suspended for debris on the track.

The storms have also led to problems at O'Hare Airport, with 173 flight cancellations as of 5:41 a.m.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says there is a risk again for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a Level 2 Risk for severe weather.