Gas leak secured in Noble Square neighborhood, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gas leak was secured on Wednesday in the Noble Square neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Dept. said.

CFD confirmed to ABC7 Chicago that a gas leak near Milwaukee and Division on the city's Northwest Side had been secured.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported as a result of the gas leak.

The exact details regarding the incident have yet to be released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for more details.