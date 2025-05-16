Man charged in deadly shooting at Grand Crossing gas station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with murder after an argument at a Chicago gas station, police say.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at about 1:15 a.m. in the 7400-block of S. Stony Island, according to Chicago police.

A man, 40, was at a gas station when he was involved in an argument with the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as Jonathan Robinson, 41 of Chicago.

Robinson allegedly shot the victim multiple times and drove off in a white vehicle, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said Robinson was arrested at 10:39 a.m. the day of the shooting in the 7200 block of S. Cornell Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of possessing 30-500 grams cannabis with intent to deliver.

Robinson is due in court on Friday.

Officials have not released further information about the victim.

