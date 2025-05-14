24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death after gas station argument in Grand Crossing, police say

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 9:42AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot to death after an argument at a Chicago gas station, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened on Wednesday at about 1:15 a.m. in the 7400-block of S. Stony Island, according to Chicago police.

A man, 40, was at a gas station when he was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect.

The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and drove off in a white vehicle, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW