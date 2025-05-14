Man shot to death after gas station argument in Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot to death after an argument at a Chicago gas station, police said.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at about 1:15 a.m. in the 7400-block of S. Stony Island, according to Chicago police.

A man, 40, was at a gas station when he was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect.

The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and drove off in a white vehicle, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

