Chicago girls who ran lemonade stand gifted VIP tickets to Sky-Fever game: 'It was mind-blowing'

Chicago girls Joy and Jade Lee, who ran a lemonade stand for pediatric cancer, were gifted VIP tickets for the Friday Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game.

Chicago girls Joy and Jade Lee, who ran a lemonade stand for pediatric cancer, were gifted VIP tickets for the Friday Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game.

Chicago girls Joy and Jade Lee, who ran a lemonade stand for pediatric cancer, were gifted VIP tickets for the Friday Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game.

Chicago girls Joy and Jade Lee, who ran a lemonade stand for pediatric cancer, were gifted VIP tickets for the Friday Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young sisters from the South Side are headed to Friday's big Sky game!

It's a story making Chicago proud, and it all started out as an act of charity.

The two middle school sisters from the South Side, Joy and Jade Lee, took time out of their summer break to support children with cancer.

"We were selling lemonade to raise money for St. Jude," Joy said.

The sisters said that the initial sale was so successful, they decided have another lemonade sale, but this time for something they've been wanting for a long time: to see the Chicago Sky play during Friday's game.

READ MORE | Hype builds for final Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game of season with high stakes

"We love Angel Reese," Jade said. "I feel like me and her, personality is like the same. We love the color pink. We love being sportsy. We love being sportsy and pretty at the same time."

The mission was on to raise money to buy tickets. The girls said their lemonade sales started out slow, but that didn't last long.

"The second we got on the news, everybody started coming up saying, 'we just saw you little girls on the news and we want to support your business,'" Joy said.

People from all over flocked to Roseland to support the Lee sisters. Donations ranged from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars.

The largest donation was from Chicago businessman Early Walker, who gave the girls $2,000 for their hard work.

It was mind-blowing. I could never imagine it. Jade Lee

The ultimate surprise came from Chicago Sky's mascot, Skye the Lioness, on behalf of the team: four VIP tickets to Friday night's game against the Indiana Fever, which happens to be Barbie Night.

"It was mind-blowing," Jade said. "I could never imagine it."

That wasn't the end of the surprises. The girls received a signed Angel Reese basketball thanks to the non-profit Heavenly Sent U, and they rode to the game in style thanks to Early Walker. On top of that, the girls got to have a pizza party with close friends before the game.

Their mother, Brittany Powell-Lee, is blown away by the community support.

"To see so many different people to come out to my little girls' lemonade stand, wow," Powell-Lee said. "Lemonade brought a whole city, and not just a community, together."

Since the Chicago Sky covered the girls' tickets, they're now sitting on more than $4,000. They said they'll save some of the money for college, some will go towards a trip, and the rest will go to church.

The girls told ABC7 to stay tuned, because their lemonade stand days are just getting started.