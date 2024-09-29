Non-profit 'HACE' empowers Latinos with meaningful career opportunities

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement, or HACE, partners with companies nationwide to cultivate a pipeline of diverse talent.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-based non-profit is empowering Latino professionals by connecting them to meaningful career opportunities.

Their job recruitment, development and networking programs are helping create better futures for those looking to expand their careers.

HACE's programs have shaped countless success stories. Lorena Mejia, an alum of the Elevando Latino Leadership Program (ELLP) in partnership with Trellix, now oversees cybersecurity incident response at a Fortune 20 company.

"Through HACE, I gained the confidence and skills to advocate for my ideas in a male-dominated field," Mejia said. "Today, I mentor others, helping them navigate their careers in cybersecurity."

Cristian Biviano, a first-generation college graduate and current manager in Cook County Government, said he gained strategic insights from the ELLP program.

"The program gave me the tools to think critically about my work," Bivano said. "As a result, I was able to drive major improvements in our language access program, which ultimately led to my promotion."

For Stephanie Gomez, an alum of the Mujeres de HACE Entrepreneur Leadership Program, her experience was life-changing.

"HACE helped me not only understand who I am as a business owner but also how my leadership style can impact my community," Gomez said. "It gave me the clarity and confidence to launch Rise & Thrive Latinas, a community-building initiative."

HACE also continues to play a pivotal role in the lives of young Latino leaders like Dominic Lagunas, a standout participant in the El Futuro High School Leadership Program.

"HACE helped me build my personal brand in a way that makes me valuable to future employers and colleges," Lagunas said. "The mentorship I received has been instrumental in shaping my future."

To learn more about upcoming HACE events, click here.