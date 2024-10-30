AccuWeather Alert: Storm threat overnight in Chicago area, temperatures to drop significantly

In Chicago weather, there is an AccuWeather Alert Thursday for a storm threat overnight in the area before a big temperature drop on Halloween.

AccuWeather Alert: Storm threat, big temperature drop in Chicago area In Chicago weather, there is an AccuWeather Alert Thursday for a storm threat overnight in the area before a big temperature drop on Halloween.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a few days of unseasonably warm temperatures, Chicago-area residents should expected a massive cold down Thursday as families prepare for Halloween trick-or-treating.

There is also a threat of isolated severe storms in the early hours Thursday for parts of the area.

The isolated severe storms are expected to hit the Chicago area between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be brief showers with a low severe threat.

While the showers will move out before it's time for trick-or-treating, a cold front is expected to arrive later in the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s until 1 p.m. before they drop into the 40s after sunset, Mowry said.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph, Mowry said.

People in the Chicago area have been enjoying the warm weather, which has felt like a small resurgence of summer.

From the driving ranges to the bike paths, ABC7 saw people trying to make the most of this unseasonable warmth on Wednesday.