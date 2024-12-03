24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Hellcats youth football team fundraising to travel to 2 championship games

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 1:22PM
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 1:22PM
Chicago Hellcats are raising money to help fund their trips to two national championships later this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some young football players hope to represent Illinois at championship games in Florida and Georgia.

The Chicago Hellcats youth football team held a fundraiser on Monday for two of its divisions that have had remarkable seasons.

They have the opportunity to play in the "American Youth Football" and "Five Star" National Championships later in December.

However, the nonprofit team won't be able to make it if they can't cover the cost of travel.

The team is based out of West Chatham Park on the city's South Side.

Athletes are not only training for the game, but the organization also offers mentoring and tutoring to keep youth "busy and engaged."

The team set up a GoFundMe to help reach their goal.

