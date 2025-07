Chicago honors Marine Week with slate of events

The city of Chicago is honoring Marine Week 2025 with a slate of events as the U.S. military branch marks 250 years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a big week in Chicago as the U.S. Marines celebrate 250 years.

Chicago Marine Week kicked off Thursday with an opening ceremony that took over the Plaza of Americas.

The event was full of tradition, precision and music from the Quantico Marine Band.

There's a packed lineup of events to celebrate Chicago Marine Week.

The full schedule can be found here.