The Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival in Jackson Park celebrates 40 years of House music

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Check out The Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival in Jackson Park.

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Check out The Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival in Jackson Park.

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Check out The Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival in Jackson Park.

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Check out The Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival in Jackson Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark your calendars for the return of the longest-running House music festival in the world.

The legendary Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival returns to Jackson Park on Saturday, July 13 for another memorable summer of music and fun, presented this year by title sponsor Gilead Sciences.

This family-friendly event brings together more than 40,000 House music lovers from across the globe for a day filled with electrifying beats, community spirit and good vibes. This year promises to be a momentous occasion for celebrating the 40th Anniversary of House Music with a powerful lineup of DJs and performers who have indelibly shaped the House music landscape.

The Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival is more than just a concert. It's a vibrant celebration of House music's rich history, seamlessly infused with soul, R &B, and gospel influences. The Chosen Few DJs create an atmosphere that transcends boundaries and unites people through the power of music.

For more information on the Chosen Few DJs Picnic & Festival, including ticketing details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://chosenfewdjs.com.