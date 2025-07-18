24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago severe weather outlook: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday, with flash flood risk

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 18, 2025 7:42PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a chance of strong to severe storms Saturday.

The Chicago area is currently under a Level 2 risk of severe weather, ABC7 Chicago meteorologists said.

Storms are currently forecast to move from west to east between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, along with the potential for flash flooding on streets.

The storms will be capable of producing damage to trees, powerlines and buildings, ABC7 Chicago meteorologists said.

On Sunday, isolated rain and storms are possible for the area's southern counties.

On Wednesday, strong storms moved through the area, knocking down trees and power lines.

