Tornado Watch in effect for southern Wisconsin

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Chicago area, as storms possible Wednesday | Radar

RADAR as storms move through area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a chance of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

DeKalb County has a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 8 p.m.

There is a Tornado Watch for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

Wednesday will be very hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s.

Between about 2 and 8 p.m., strong to severe storms are possible, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Much of the area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather; northwest Indiana and some south suburbs are under a Level 1 risk.

High winds look to be the biggest concern, but an isolated tornado will be a possibility. Heavy rain can also cause concern for some localized flooding.

There is also a chance of storms Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, with Saturday being the day with higher rain chances.

There is an Air Quality Alert for the rest of Wednesday.