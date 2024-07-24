Chicago, state prepare for possible migrant surge set to coincide with 2024 DNC

Chicago and Illinois are preparing for a possible migrant surge set to coincide with the 2024 DNC, or Democratic National Convention, in the city.

Chicago and Illinois are preparing for a possible migrant surge set to coincide with the 2024 DNC, or Democratic National Convention, in the city.

Chicago and Illinois are preparing for a possible migrant surge set to coincide with the 2024 DNC, or Democratic National Convention, in the city.

Chicago and Illinois are preparing for a possible migrant surge set to coincide with the 2024 DNC, or Democratic National Convention, in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While the number of migrant arrivals has dropped dramatically over the last several months, the city and state have been preparing for nearly just as long for a potential migrant surge set to coincide with the Democratic National Convention.

And while it's very difficult to put a finger on exactly how many people may be bused to the area from Texas, officials admit it could be in the thousands.

All was quiet at Chicago's landing zone Wednesday, where, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, just under 30 migrants were awaiting placement. But, that could soon change.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put sanctuary cities on notice just last week at the Republican National Convention.

"Those buses will continue to roll until we finally secure our border," Abbott said.

With the DNC fast approaching, city and state officials say they are preparing for the potential politically motivated influx.

SEE ALSO: Opposition grows to Chicago migrants eviction policy for shelter stays, many ask mayor to reconsider

"We do have a cushion of beds available right now. And that is part of being prepared, so that we have beds available, and we're not scrambling to open shelters the way we were last year," said Beatriz Ponce de Leon, deputy mayor for Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights.

That cushion is, according to Ponce de Leon, in the thousands, with just over half of the city's 11,000 shelter beds currently open.

It is the same story at the city's three state-run shelters, two of which were opened just in the last month, including one inside what was previously a Holiday Inn hotel near Midway airport.

"We have 2,000 beds available. We've prepared for next month, for the Democratic convention. So, we want to be over-prepared, and we'd rather not have to rush like we did in December, when we had people sleeping on buses," said Eddie Fuentes, with New Life Centers.

And if regular shelter beds are maxed out, the city said it is ready to quickly set up what they are calling just-in-time beds, which would be available for a period of up to 30 days.

"If there are people crossing the border, they will make every effort to send them this way, so we just have to be ready, and we are," Ponce de Leon said.

City officials said they have applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for grant money in the hopes the federal government will step up with the financial help necessary to fully implement the plan they have for next month.