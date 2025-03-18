Chicago weather forecast includes threat of strong thunderstorms Wednesday, snow to follow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday in the Chicago area.

The weather will be cloudy Tuesday into Wednesday, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s and a possible stray shower toward daybreak.

There will be on and off showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Two different timeframes of rain are expected.

The first will be mid-morning to early afternoon. This could include some thunder, but severe weather is not expected.

The second timeframe is late afternoon into the evening, roughly between 3 and 8 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area, with the threat for high winds and large hail.

The tornado threat appears to be low, but not zero.

The Chicago area is under a Level 2 risk of severe weather.

Once the storms move out, snow showers will push in from the north.

Most of the snow will fall before the Thursday morning commute.

But, a slushy dusting to an inch or 2 of accumulation will be possible with some isolated spots seeing as much as 3 inches of snow.

Severe storms caused damage across the Chicago area late Friday night into Saturday morning.