Chicago weather forecast: Tornado Watch for SW suburbs, NW IN, strong storms expected | Radar

Snow expected into Thursday
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for some southwest suburbs and northwest Indiana, as a strong round of possibly severe storms is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Benton and Newton counties in Indiana.
Much of the Chicago area is under a Level 2 risk of severe weather from about 3 to 8 p.m. The southwest suburbs are under a Level 3 risk and far north suburbs into Wisconsin are under a Level 1 risk.
ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said some rain and storms are possible in the area until 1 p.m. before the more complex storm system moves in.
Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible across the area, with the threat for high winds and large hail.
A Wind Advisory will go into effect for most of the area at 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Once the storms move out, snow showers will push in from the north.
Most of the snow will fall before the Thursday morning commute.
But, a slushy dusting to an inch or 2 of accumulation will be possible with some isolated spots seeing as much as 3 inches of snow.
Severe storms caused damage across the Chicago area late Friday night into Saturday morning.