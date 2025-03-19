Chicago weather forecast: Tornado Watch for SW suburbs, NW IN, strong storms expected | Radar

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 5:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for some southwest suburbs and northwest Indiana, as a strong round of possibly severe storms is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Benton and Newton counties in Indiana.

Much of the Chicago area is under a Level 2 risk of severe weather from about 3 to 8 p.m. The southwest suburbs are under a Level 3 risk and far north suburbs into Wisconsin are under a Level 1 risk.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said some rain and storms are possible in the area until 1 p.m. before the more complex storm system moves in.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible across the area, with the threat for high winds and large hail.

The Chicago, Illinois severe weather outlook today includes the threat of strong thunderstorms, with snow to follow into Thursday.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for most of the area at 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Once the storms move out, snow showers will push in from the north.

Most of the snow will fall before the Thursday morning commute.

But, a slushy dusting to an inch or 2 of accumulation will be possible with some isolated spots seeing as much as 3 inches of snow.

Severe storms caused damage across the Chicago area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

