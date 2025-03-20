Chicago weather: Snow storm moves into area, creating slippery road conditions | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow began moving into the Chicago area overnight and into Thursday morning after a day of damaging storms.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties until 7 a.m.
The snow is creating hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute as well as strong wind gusts of up to 40 miles-per-hour.
