Chicago weather: Snow storm moves into area, creating slippery road conditions | Radar

Chicago weather: Snow storm moves into area, creating slippery road conditions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow began moving into the Chicago area overnight and into Thursday morning after a day of damaging storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties until 7 a.m.

The snow is creating hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute as well as strong wind gusts of up to 40 miles-per-hour.

