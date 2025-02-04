Chicago severe weather outlook: Freezing rain could create dangerous travel conditions Wednesday

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 6:22PM
The Chicago, Illinois weather forecast for Wednesday includes a wintry mix that could create dangerous travel conditions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Freezing rain could create dangerous travel conditions Wednesday, said ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry, issuing an AccuWeather Alert.

There could be one-tenth of an inch to nearly one-half-inch of ice in parts of the area, Mowry said.

There could be some sleet and snow mixed in with the freezing rain, as well.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be around freezing for much of the day.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said brief snow is expected late Wednesday morning, and the freezing rain is expected Wednesday evening.

Surfaces will need salt, she said.

Another storm system Saturday could also bring a wintry mix to much of the area.

