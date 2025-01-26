Chicago immigrant advocacy groups sue Trump administration, ICE over planned deportation raids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple Chicago immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Saturday morning against Trump administration and Immigration Customs and Enforcement leaders over deportation raids planned in the city.

The immigrant advocacy groups said in a statement they "filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's plans to carry out raids in Chicago, the city at the epicenter of the Sanctuary Movement. Represented by Just Futures Law and Community Justice, Civil Rights Clinic of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and MK Law, plaintiffs allege that the administration's announced raids are retaliatory in nature and violate the First Amendment. Groups are asking for an emergency hearing."

The plaintiffs of the lawsuit include Organized Communities Against Deportation, Brighton park Neighborhood Council, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and Raise the Floor Alliance, according to lawsuit documents.

The defendants are Benjamin Huffman, the acting secretary of homeland security, Caleb Vitello, the acting director of Immigration Customs and Enforcement, and ICE in their official capacities, the lawsuit states.

ABC7 Chicago has reached out to U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement for comment.

No further information was immediately available.