Immigration activists, pro-Palestinian groups protest Trump administration downtown Chicago

"Working people are united... to oppose his co-president Elon Musk making Nazi salutes," a demonstrator said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coalition of immigration activist, pro-Palestinian and other groups gathered Saturday afternoon downtown Chicago to push back against President Donald Trump's administration.

The "People's March for Justice" was originally scheduled as a counter-inauguration protest earlier this week, but it was postponed because of extreme cold weather.

Outrage turned to action as a coalition of communities took to the streets to express their anger over the policies of the second Trump administration.

"I just think its really important to have solidarity, especially at times like these, regardless of what's happened," one demonstrator said. "What's done is done."

Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon at Chicago's Water Tower Park. The march trekked down Michigan Avenue and swelled to about a thousand people before another rally was staged across the river from Trump Tower.

"We are really showing that working people are united to oppose fascism, to oppose racism, to oppose his co-president Elon Musk making Nazi salutes at the inauguration," demonstrator Elena Gormley said.

Some of the group of over 60 organizations are demanding the Trump administration focus on immediate aid for Gaza and an independent state for the Palestinian people.

"We are happy about the ceasefire," said Nida Sahouri with American Muslims for Palestine. "Thank God the bloodshed stopped, but we are concerned about the liberation of Palestine."

Others are concerned about President Trump's promised mass deportations and how they will affect those with temporary protected immigration status.

"They make a big mistake by voting for Trump, because trump, he's a liar," said Mauro Navarro with TSP Alliance.

The groups said they will continue to protest by marching and rallying until there is change.