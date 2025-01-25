CPS CEO says false report of ICE agents at South Side school was 'unfortunate misunderstanding'

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez responded after the false report of ICE agents at Hamline Elementary School in Back of the Yards Friday.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez responded after the false report of ICE agents at Hamline Elementary School in Back of the Yards Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez answered questions Saturday about the false report that ICE agents were at a school Friday.

The incident happened at Hamline Elementary in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

CPS originally said it was agents from from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that approached the school. The ABC7 I-Team later confirmed they were from the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident happened as President Donald Trump's administration is threatening to carry out immigration raids and mass deportations. According to the 2025 Illinois Report Card, Hamline Elementary's student population is 92% Latino.

Martinez called Friday's incident an "unfortunate misunderstanding."

"We have clear protocols in place. Our staff followed them," Martinez said. "These were federal agents that came into our building, we had no prior notice, asking information about a child, and our protocols are really clear."

The I-Team reported the Secret Service was investigating a threat and responded to a house. They said they were then told the person they wanted to talk to was at Hamline Elementary School, but they did not enter the school, the Secret Service told the I-Team.

The alleged threat Secret Service was investigating was not immediately clear.

CPS officials shared an update in a statement Friday evening, saying the agents showed ID that included the name Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE and the Secret Service:

"Earlier today, Chicago Public School leaders shared that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents showed up this morning (Friday) at Hamline Elementary School. After our District officials shared public statements, we learned that the agents who visited the school were from the U.S. Secret Service. Our original communication was a result of a misunderstanding, reflective of the fear and concerns in the community amid the new administration's focus on undocumented immigrants. Here's what happened: Two individuals showed up at the school door and presented identification that includes the name Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency that oversees ICE. School officials proceeded to respond to the agents with the understanding that they were from ICE, amid rumors and reports that the agency was in the community. Regardless of which branch of Homeland Security visited this school, officials followed the established protocols to ensure student safety. The agents were not allowed into the school or permitted to speak with staff or students. Hamline administrators also worked with CPS' Law Department and CPS' Office of Safety and Security. The situation was handled with the federal agents leaving the campus without entry. While this was a misunderstanding in terms of the specific branch of DHS, the school's response demonstrates that our system, in partnership with community organizations, is prepared and ready to keep our students and staff safe."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson shared a statement about the situation on social media, saying it is "imperative that individuals not spread unverified information that sparks fear across the city."

"It's good that the school followed the protocol and exercised caution," said Brandon Lee with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. "Because of the heightened fears in communities, and two, because various law enforcement, various federal agencies, can carry out immigration enforcement, at this moment."

The school did go on a soft lockdown. All students and staff were safe, officials said.

"CPS will continue to protect our students and their families in alignment with the Illinois TRUST Act and Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance," one school official said.

Chicago police said they were not notified of the incident.

