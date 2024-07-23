Chicago Jazz Orchestra to perform Frank Sinatra songs from voting contest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vote early and often. That's what the Chicago Jazz Orchestra wants you to do before their next concert.

For the next week, voting is open on your favorite Frank Sinatra song. Then, the CJO and Paul Marinaro will perform it live.

Jeff Lindberg is the artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Orchestra, joined ABC7 to talk about the contest.

Whichever songs get the most votes will be performed live with their original arrangements by the CJO and singer Paul Marinaro at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago on Aug. 25.

Voting is open until July 31 cost a donation of $1 per-vote. Donations are tax deductible.

People can vote as many times as they want and anyone whose votes total $1,000 or more will also receive two free tickets to the show.

Tickets range from $44.50 to $54.50 for adults and $31 for students with a valid student ID.

For more information, visit https://www.cjomusic.org.