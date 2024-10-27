Chicago Jazz Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary with $1 Cuban concert

The Cuban concert will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

Chicago Jazz Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversay The Cuban concert will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

Chicago Jazz Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversay The Cuban concert will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

Chicago Jazz Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversay The Cuban concert will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Jazz Philharmonic is celebrating 20 years.

To celebrate the accomplishment, CJP collaborated with Kehrein Center for the Arts to feature a dynamic symphonic jazz masterpiece: Havana Blue.

Guests will experience the captivating sounds of Havana as CJP's visionary artistic director, Orbert Davis, returns to the stage with this original work inspired by the rich cultural tapestry of Cuba.

A project that blossomed from Davis's awe-inspiring first trip to Cuba in October 2012, Havana Blue encapsulates the spirit, passion, and rhythms of Afro-Cuban life, weaving a story that spans romance, energy, and the vibrant diversity of a society in turmoil.

First premiered at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre in 2013, this stunning production celebrates Chicago Jazz Philharmonic's deep-rooted connection to Cuba through a groundbreaking residency at the Universidad de las Artes (ISA).

This concert will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. at 5628 W Washington Boulevard in South Austin..

To purchase $1 tickets, click here .