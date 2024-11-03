Our Chicago: Harris, Trump's last campaign calls before election day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a campaign that included President Biden dropping out of the race; Vice President Kamala Harris taking his place; two assassination attempts against former President Trump; America is just two days away from election day.

As candidates make their campaign calls, ABC7's Mark Rivera sat down to discuss the appeals that Harris and Trump are making to voters.

ABC7 Chicago Political Analyst Laura Washington and Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Illinois Chicago E.J. Fagan gave their two cents.

