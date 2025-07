Chicago Latin Jazz Festival kicks off Friday in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bring the lawn chairs and pack the coolers for a relaxing night of jazz music.

Heather Ireland Robinson, the executive director of the event joined ABC7 to talk about the family-friendly event, the plan if there is rain, and who is performing this weekend.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Humboldt Park Fieldhouse, 1440 N. Humboldt Blvd. and the event is free.