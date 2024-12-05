3 killed in Chicago Lawn mass shooting ID'd, 5 others wounded; CPD hosting Emergency Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All three men killed in a Chicago Lawn mass shooting that injured five others have been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday 32-year-old Osmer Angel Ferrer Oria was killed Monday.

Two of the men were identified Tuesday.

Jon Carlos Blancarcer, 28, and Hector M. Sajo, 26, both were shot multiple times, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Chicago police continue to investigate after eight people were shot, three fatally, at a house party in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Chicago police responded to the home just after 2 p.m.

Eight people were shot in total, four men and four women ages 20 to 35.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or if a suspect was injured in the shooting.

Police said they have been called to that home before.

No one is in custody.

Some neighbors said they believe a migrant family has been living at the house for the last several months.

The Chicago Police Department is hosting an Emergency Assistance Center from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Monarcas Academy, located at 5815 S. Homan Ave., after the shooting.

