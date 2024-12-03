CPD investigating after Chicago Lawn mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 5 wounded

Chicago police continue to investigate a mass shooting in Chicago Lawn that left three people dead and five others wounded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police continue to investigate after eight people were shot, three fatally, at a house party in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Monday afternoon.

What neighbors describe as a large house party in the 3500-block of West 59th Street ended in deadly gunfire. Chicago police responding to the home just after 2 p.m. Monday.

One man who was shot multiple times was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead., police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and died on the scene, police said. Another man shot multiple times also died on the scene.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head, and taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and took himself to UI Health Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the groin, and took herself to UI Health Hospital, where she is listed in good conditions.

While investigators have not yet determined a motive or if a suspect was injured in the shooting, neighbors said this violence is just the latest crime to plague this Southwest Side community.

"You hear music and people coming in and out, like, smoking and with, like, drinks in their hands," said El Towers. "It was, like, over 20 people."

Investigators said this is not the first time police have been called to the house.

"Rest in peace to the victims and my condolences go out to the family and hopefully the city of Chicago can combat crime because it has been bad like this ever since I was a kid and things haven't changed out here," Towers said.

"We are going to solve this crime and find the individuals that are responsible for this heinous, terrible, incident," CPD Deputy Chief Jon Hein said.

None of the victims have been officially identified and no one is in custody.

