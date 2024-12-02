Mass shooting kills 2, seriously injures 4 on SW Side: Chicago fire officials | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were shot, two fatally, Monday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD was called to the scene in the 3500-block of West 59th Street in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood just after 2:10 p.m. for multiple people shot, officials said.

Six people were shot, two fatally. Three people are in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Two people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and one to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The other victim was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 3 p.m. There is a massive emergency response in the area, and roads appear to be blocked off.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood