Chicago hate crime shooting suspect dead after being found unresponsive at jail's health center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago hate crime shooting suspect is dead after being found unresponsive at the Cook County Jail's health center, the sheriff's office said on Sunday.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said staff found 22-year-old Sidi Mohammad Abdallahi unresponsive from an apparent suicide attempt at Cermak Health Services around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Chicago Fire Department transported Abdallahi to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Abdallahi was facing terrorism and hate crime charges for a West Rogers Park shooting that wounded an Orthodox Jewish man who was walking to a synagogue on Oct. 27.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, Abdallahi was injured in a shootout with police. He was later admitted to a local hospital's ICU.

The sheriff's office said Abdallahi was transferred from St. Francis Hospital in Evanston to Cermak Health Services, the medical facility in the jail and a division of the Cook County Health, on Nov. 15.

There is no evidence of foul play in Abdallahi's death, and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting autopsy, the sheriff's office said.

