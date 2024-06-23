Our Chicago: LGBTQ+ community mobilizes equality voters ahead of 2024 election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- June is Pride Month. While there's lots to celebrate, the LGBTQ+ community has much at stake.

The Human Rights Campaign bills itself as the largest LGBTQ+ human rights group in the country.

Pride Month is time to celebrate but here's how the LGBTQ+ community is mobilizing for equality ahead of this year's elections.

The organization launched the "We Show Up: Equality Wins" campaign ahead of the 2024 election.

They've identified and mobilized over 75 million so-called Equality Voters.

Julie Anderton is on the Board of Governors for the Human Rights Campaign here in Chicago.

Anderton said the goal is to fight against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and laws and to encourage voters to support more pro-equality candidates in this election season.

"When we get equality voters into the voting booth. they vote with us," said Anderston. "They vote for equality candidates and when these equality candidates get elected, they create laws that keep us safe at home, at work and in our communities."

Brave Space Alliance

Channyn Lynne Parker is the CEO of Brave Space Alliance.

Brave Space Alliance, the first Black-led on the city's South Side, focuses on health, housing, food and identity.

The organization focuses on what it calls four areas of dignity: health, housing, food and identity.

"We're talking about an extremely vulnerable, marginalized population that's often times left out of access to these essential needs," said Parker. "We do the best we can to remove all barriers. "

The Brave Space Alliance also serves as a safe space.

"There's an incredible amount of violence that folks experience, not just physical but also discrimination," said Parker. "So if we can provide those resources that are life-affirming and life-changing in their backyards, it helps to scathe some of those hardships that folks experience in resource depleted communities."