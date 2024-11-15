Maggie Daley Park ice skating ribbon marks 10th anniversary as it opens Friday

The Maggie Daley Park ice skating ribbon opens Friday Chicago. It's celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The Maggie Daley Park ice skating ribbon opens Friday Chicago. It's celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The Maggie Daley Park ice skating ribbon opens Friday Chicago. It's celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The Maggie Daley Park ice skating ribbon opens Friday Chicago. It's celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park opens Friday morning.

This favorite winter tradition officially returns for its 10th season at the park.

People get ready to take in the stunning city views, the skyline as backdrop while skating through the ribbon

The skating ribbon is a curved ice rink, extending one-quarter mile.

The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park opens Friday.

It can hold over 700 skaters and is part of Maggie Daley Park's annual winter activations.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade to return for 33rd year

Equipped with skate rentals, lockers and children's skate aids.

Over at Millennium Park, the Tribune Ice Rink opens Friday as well.

People can make reservations online for both ice rinks.

Skating is free if you bring your own skates or people can pay for skate rentals.

Rental prices start at $17 when purchased online, and $19 for walk-up. The holiday season runs from Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 5, with skate rentals priced at $21 online and $23 for walk-up.

And new this year, the Maggie Daley Park ice ribbon was nominated by USA Today as one of the best ice skating rinks in the country.

People can now cast their votes for the competition, so be sure to represent the Windy City.

The ribbon will be open through March 9.