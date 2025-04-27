7-year-old girl from Bridgeport invited to Disney's Once Upon A Wish Party at Walt Disney World

Ryan Spizzirri battling congenital condition that puts her at risk of severe infection, nominated by doctor for Make-A-Wish

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was the surprise of a lifetime for a little Chicago girl dreaming of going to Disney World.

On Sunday, 7-year-old Ryan Spizzirri from Bridgeport received a special invitation to Disney's Once Upon A Wish Party at Walt Disney World.

The magical experience includes getting up close in person to their favorite characters. Ryan told ABC7 Chicago who she's excited to meet.

"Rapunzel," Spizzirri said. "She wears a purple dress, and she has long hair."

It is a well-deserved break as Spizzirri has been facing health challenges. She has been battling a congenital condition that puts her at risk of severe infection.

The experience gives the kids the strength they need to face whatever treatments and bad news they are getting... It really improves their quality of life while everything else is out of their control. Jessica Miller, Senior Communications Manager for Make-A-Wish Illinois

"Ryan was born prematurely with duodenal atresia and ended up losing 90% of her small intestine, so she has 10% left and requires overnight IV feeding, and a permanent IV like she has," said Leanne Scanlon, Spizzirri's mother. "She deserves joy. Things have been really tough for her."

Her mother said it was her doctor who nominated her for Make-A-Wish.

With her friends by her side, they celebrated her wish coming true at the Lincoln Hotel.

The girls were pampered like princesses by Pretty in Pink Mobile Spa during a send-off party. They received facials and bedazzled pairs of flipflops.

'With what she's been through, seeing her glow and watching her with her friends and having a good time is what it's all about," said Timothy Spizzirri, Ryan Spizzirri's father

Spizzirri will be one of approximately 50 Wish children who will have their wishes granted this month.

It's a little Disney magic that goes a long way.

"We have found over our more than 40 years of doing this, the experience gives the kids the strength they need to face whatever treatments and bad news they are getting," said Jessica Miller, Senior Communications Manager for Make-A-Wish Illinois. "It really improves their quality of life while everything else is out of their control."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.