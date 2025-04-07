Chicago man charged in sex crime attacks on women in Logan Square, Lakeview in 2022, 2025: CPD

CPD announced charges Monday in a series of alleged sexaul assault in Logan Square and Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old Chicago man faces numerous charges for sex crimes he committed against women in Logan Square and Lakeview in 2022 and 2025, Chicago police said Monday.

Chakib Mansour Khodja has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a weapon, aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, aggravated armed kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual abuse causing bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping and inflicting harm, unlawful restraint, attempted aggravated battery and strangulation with a dangerous instrument, attempted kidnapping, attempted home invasion and public indecency.

Khodja was arrested Friday in the 10000-block of West O'Hare Street.

The alleged attacks took place at the following locations:

- A 36-year-old woman was attacked May 7, 2022 in the 2000-block of North Humboldt Boulevard in Logan Square, Chicago police said.

- A 21-year-old woman was attacked July 15, 2022 in the 800-block of West Wellington Avenue in Lakeview, CPD said.

- A 36-year-old woman was attacked Jan. 18, 2025 in the 2800-block of West Bloomingdale Avenue in Logan Square, police said.

-A 21-year-old woman was attacked Jan. 22, 2025 in the 2800-block of North Central Park Avenue in Logan Square, CPD said.

- A 21-year-old woman was attacked Feb. 2, 2025 in the 2600-block of North Troy Street, police said.

Khodja is due in court Monday.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

