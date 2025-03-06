Sexual assault suspect approaching victims from behind in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fourth woman was attacked on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

On Sunday, a 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted around 2 a.m. in the on the 3200-block of West Palmer Street, police said.

The victim was attacked and assaulted inside a car before the suspect ran away, police said.

"Hearing about the recent events that have gone on the past two months have raised our eyebrows and made us a little bit more concerned," Logan Square said Gina Morrison said.

The other three assaults happened at the following locations and times, according to CPD:



3400 block of West Armitage Avenue on January 14 at 9:30 a.m.



2800 block of West Bloomindale Avenue on January 18 at 3:10 a.m.



2600 block of North Troy Street on February 2 at 3:40 a.m.

In each of the assaults, an offender approached a female victim before sexually assaulting her, police said. In two of the crimes, the suspect was armed with a sharp object.

Two of the crimes happened on a sidewalk, and one crime happened in the hallway of an apartment building, police said.

"I make sure I've got only one headphone in, especially when it's dark out. I only go to well-lit areas, especially when I'm walking my dog and then minimize my time in areas I don't know, as well," neighbor Ian Champ said.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate the crimes.

