Chicago man charged in 2021 road rage murder of SIU student, Gurnee police say

Llovani Gomez is charged in the 2021 road rage shooting in Gurnee, Illinois that killed Southern Illinois University student Daniel Lobo, police said.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Almost four years after a Southern Illinois University student was shot to death while visiting his family in Gurnee, police announced charges on Monday.

Waukegan resident Daniel Lobo, 22, was months away from graduating when the shooting happened back in 2021.

He was a passenger in a car when the driver got into a road rage dispute with another driver.

That other driver fired shots, killing Lobo.

Now, after a lengthy investigation, police say they have identified the suspect as Llovani Gomez, 36, of Chicago.

He is in custody, charged with first degree murder.

Gomez is expected to appear at the Lake County Courthouse on May 20.