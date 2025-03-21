Chicago man says Bank of America denied his claim after he was robbed, money stolen from account

Chicago man Brandon Wilson said Bank of America denied his claim after he was robbed in Gold Coast and money stolen from his account through Zelle.

Chicago man Brandon Wilson said Bank of America denied his claim after he was robbed in Gold Coast and money stolen from his account through Zelle.

Chicago man Brandon Wilson said Bank of America denied his claim after he was robbed in Gold Coast and money stolen from his account through Zelle.

Chicago man Brandon Wilson said Bank of America denied his claim after he was robbed in Gold Coast and money stolen from his account through Zelle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team is investigating after a Chicago man said he was robbed while leaving a bar in Gold Coast. He said the thieves took all of his belongings and stole more than $4,000 from his bank account.

When the man reported the theft to Bank of America, his claim was denied - twice. So he called ABC7 Consumer Investigative Reporter Samantha Chatman to get on the case.

The man said he did what most people would do if they were being robbed. He gave them everything he had, unlocked his phone and did whatever he could so that he wouldn't be harmed.

That same day, $4,400 was taken from his account. He thought Bank of America would accept his fraud claim and reimburse his money. Instead, the bank has said it's holding him responsible.

Brandon Wilson is still traumatized by what he said happened to him last Labor Day weekend.

"As I was waiting for my Uber outside, a group of people surrounded me," Wilson said. "They threatened me. They asked me to open my wallet to give them my phone, to unlock my phone... I was beyond terrified."

The fact that [Bank of America is] re-victimizing me and bringing this trauma into my life over and over and over again, I hate it. Brandon Wilson, robbery victim

Wilson said he gave the thieves everything he had, and then they ran off.

"I followed what they said, because I thought I was going to have my life taken from me," Wilson said.

Wilson filed a police report. But when he got home, he checked his Bank of America account and saw several Zelle transactions sent to different accounts, totaling more than $4,000. He then called Bank of America to submit a fraud claim.

"They gave me back that temporary credit of the money, and at that point, I thought I was good," Wilson said.

But the following week, he received a letter from Bank of America: "Brandon, we're unable to approve your recent claim... the charge was authorized by you or made by someone who has permission to use the card or account."

His $4,400 was gone. Wilson said he felt betrayed, since he has been with Bank of America since he was 14 years old.

"Horrible. It just shows they don't value me as a customer," Wilson said. "I've given them the police report, the identity theft report, every piece of information I have... It's clear as day, I didn't make these charges."

SEE ALSO | Savings account owners can't access 'frozen funds' deposited to FDIC-backed bank through popular app

Wilson filed another fraud claim, hoping Bank of America would see his side and come to their senses. But last month, he received a second, identical letter.

"The fact that they're re-victimizing me and bringing this trauma into my life over and over and over again, I hate it," Wilson said. "I would love any help to fix this."

Wilson called the ABC7 Consumer I-Team hotline, and Samantha Chatman got on the case right away, contacting Bank of America.

Shortly after ABC7 reached out, a Bank of America spokesperson said they received the request to review the matter again and are conducting a review.

Wilson said a representative contacted him wanting to learn more about his claim.

"How am I responsible for this," Wilson said. "How?"

He is hopeful he will get his money back once and for all, but he is upset it has taken this long.

"Why are you re-victimizing someone over and over again when there's the evidence clear as day that they didn't do this?" Wilson said.

It's still unclear if Bank of America will be giving Wilson his money back, but the bank said there should be more answers by the end of the week.

The Chicago Police Department said no one is in custody, and the investigation remains open.

This is just the latest case that the ABC7 I-Team is uncovering. ABC7 is a resource and is accepting calls for consumer complaints.

Sam is on your side. If you have a problem you want Samantha Chatman to investigate, call her at 312-750-7847.