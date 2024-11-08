Chicago man reunites with long-lost mother, helps run her bakery in South Shore

Vamarr Hunter was a regular at 'Give Me Some Sugah' bakery before learning his biological mother Lenore Lindsey owned the business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a lot of laughter coming from the kitchen at the Give Me Some Sugah bakery in South Shore these days. It's the kind of laughter that is even more special because it's being shared by family.

Chicago residents Lenore Lindsey and Vamarr Hunter are mother and son, though they only discovered that a couple of years ago.

"It's the most joyful story and time in my life," Lindsey said. "In my senior years, all of this has come together."

Lindsey was 17 years old when she gave her newborn son up for adoption. Hunter was 35 when he discovered he was adopted, and years later became curious to meet his birth mother.

Hunter submitted results for genetic testing. It turned out they lived in the same South Shore neighborhood, and he was a regular customer at the bakery she owned.

You can't make up for time and days gone by. What you can do is properly utilize the time that you have. Vamarr Hunter, reunited with mother

"It's been a great experience," Hunter said. "It further strengthens my faith."

Lindsey believes God brought them together. When they discovered the relationship, she was facing a health crisis, which led Hunter, who had no prior baking experience, to take over the bakery.

These days, Hunter said he's especially proud of his pound cake. Now that his mom's health is better, they often work together.

"You can't make up for time and days gone by," Hunter said. "What you can do is properly utilize the time that you have."

Hunter recently also met the sister he never knew and a whole extended family.

Hunter has four kids of his own. They'd been living in the same neighborhood their whole lives, never knowing they were related.

"When I called him, that connection was so immediate," Lindsey said. "I can't even explain it. It was just like everything in my heart just broke open."

Now that Hunter knows more about his family lineage, he's planning to keep his bakery in the family. He says once he retires, he wants to pass it along to one of his children.