Skokie mother reunites with 2-year-old son after 10-month Army deployment

An Army reservist Skokie mother, Sergeant Mazina Zaidi, reunited with her son Thursday after a 10-month deployment in Poland.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Skokie mother, who's also an Army reservist, was reunited with her young son Thursday after ten months away from home.

Sergeant Mazina Zaidi surprised her two-year-old son Jacob at the Tot Learning Center in Skokie.

Zaidi was deployed to Poland last May.

Zaidi said she's been eager to hold her son, and that he's "growing up every day."