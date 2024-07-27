24-year-old Chicago man killed in head-on crash in North Carolina, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A man from Chicago is dead and another person was injured after a head-on crash Saturday in North Carolina.

According to police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by 35-year-old man from Fayetteville was making a left turn at a green light when it was hit head-on by a 2022 Honda Accord driven by 24-year-old Zayshawn L. Robinson of Chicago, Illinois.

A preliminary investigation found that Robinson was speeding and failed to stop at a red light, which resulted in the crash.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department in North Carolina.

No further information was immediately available.