24-year-old Chicago man killed in head-on crash in North Carolina, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A man from Chicago is dead and another person was injured after a head-on crash Saturday in North Carolina.
According to police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by 35-year-old man from Fayetteville was making a left turn at a green light when it was hit head-on by a 2022 Honda Accord driven by 24-year-old Zayshawn L. Robinson of Chicago, Illinois.
A preliminary investigation found that Robinson was speeding and failed to stop at a red light, which resulted in the crash.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 35-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department in North Carolina.
No further information was immediately available.